Jiangxi Copper increases SolGold takeover bid to $1.12bn

A strong surge in gold prices this year has boosted demand for safe-haven assets such as bullion. Credit: yuda chen/Shutterstock.com.

China-based Jiangxi Copper has increased its takeover bid for SolGold, valuing the Ecuador-focused gold and copper miner at around £842m ($1.12bn), with the offer rising to 28p per share.

The boards of SolGold and Jiangxi Copper (Hong Kong) Investment Company, acting on behalf of Jiangxi Copper Company (JCC), made the announcement.

SolGold’s board said it is “minded to recommend” the updated proposal to the shareholders if Jiangxi Copper proceeds with a formal offer on these terms.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The updated offer is Jiangxi Copper’s third non-binding attempt to acquire SolGold.

The latest offer represents a 7.7% uplift from the previous 26p-per-share proposal, which SolGold rejected last month.

A strong surge in gold prices this year, driven by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, has boosted demand for safe-haven assets such as bullion and spurred consolidation in the mining sector.

BHP Billiton, a fully owned subsidiary of BHP Group, has issued a non-binding letter of intent (LoI) to JCC expressing its current support for the revised possible offer at the revised possible offer price over its 310,965,736 SolGold shares, which represent 10.3% of SolGold’s voting rights.

Newmont has also issued a LoI to JCC supporting the revised possible offer, covering its 309,309,996 SolGold shares, which account for 10.3% of the voting rights of SolGold.

Maxit Capital and its affiliates have provided a LoI to JCC in support of the revised possible offer, holding its 153,366,663 SolGold shares, representing 5.1% of SolGold’s voting rights.

SolGold CEO Nicholas Mather has also issued a LoI to JCC supporting the revised possible offer over his entire direct and indirect personal holdings of 84,249,282 SolGold shares, which represent 2.8% of the voting rights of SolGold.

Since December 2022, JCC has been a major shareholder in SolGold, holding 365,757,587 SolGold shares, around 12.2% of SolGold’s issued share capital.

With LoIs from BHP, Newmont, Maxit and Nicholas Mather supporting the revised possible offer, JCC is backed by shareholders representing 40.7% of SolGold’s issued share capital.