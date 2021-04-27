Jervois progressing debt financing for Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”) in Idaho, US

Jervois confirms discussions with U.S. Government for ICO financing. (Credit: aymane jdidi from Pixabay)

Jervois Mining Limited (“Jervois” or the “Company”) (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) confirms it is participating in financing discussions with the United States (“U.S.”) federal government to complete construction of its Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”) mine in Idaho.

Jervois acquired ICO as a partially complete mining operation in 2019 and expects to complete construction of the project to commence cobalt production next year.

Jervois has submitted specific proposals and is negotiating to finalize the form of final applications to various arms of the U.S. government. These include the Department of Defense, pursuant to the Defense Production Act Title III Expansion of Domestic Production Capability and Capacity funding opportunity, the US International Development Finance Corporation, the US government’s development finance institution (and which has been granted a domestic mandate due to Covid-19), and the Department of Energy.

Jervois proposes a debt guarantee or loan would be in the U.S. national interest since the U.S. government included cobalt on a list of critical minerals developed by it pursuant to the Executive Order, “A Federal Strategy to Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals” dated December 17, 2017.

Independent of the potential availability of U.S. government financial support, Jervois continues to advance private debt financing for ICO, which is forecast to commence production in mid-2022.

ICO will be the only cobalt mine in the US once it starts production.

Jervois does not plan to update the market with respect to any of its applications or discussions with the U.S. government, unless the Company reaches an agreement for a U.S. government loan or guarantee of some or all the debt funding Jervois is seeking to bring ICO into production.

