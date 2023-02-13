Traxys intends to provide up to 25% of MHP feed for Jervois’ initial annual nickel feed requirement at SMP over the first three years of restarted operations

Jervois to supply nickel for SMP refinery. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

Jervois Global Limited (“Jervois”) (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) announces Jervois Switzerland, the commercial arm of Jervois, has entered into a raw material supply agreement with Traxys Europe S.A. (“Traxys”) for the supply of mixed hydroxide product (“MHP”) for the restart phase of the São Miguel Paulista (“SMP”) nickel cobalt refinery in Brazil, which is expected to restart at the end of Q1 2024.

Jervois supply agreement with Traxys is expected to provide a base load of MHP feed of up to approximately 25 per cent of SMP’s annual nickel feed requirement over an initial period of 36 months. Jervois is initially restarting SMP in a staged, capital efficient manner, below its prior 25,000 mtpa nickel capacity, basis the Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) completed in April 2022. Expected initial refined production is 10,000 mtpa nickel and 2,000 mtpa cobalt metal cathode.

Jervois remains engaged in ongoing discussions with other MHP suppliers for additional feed supply. Jervois announced approval of its final investment decision on the SMP refinery in November 2022 and has commenced restart capital deployment.

Source: Company Press Release