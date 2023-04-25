The targeted condition survey constitutes phase one of the maintenance project, completed in March 2023, ahead of later repair and routine maintenance works

James Fisher Subtech awarded an underwater inspection contract at BP Oil's import terminal. (Credit: James Fisher and Sons plc)

James Fisher Subtech (JF Subtech), provider of specialist technical marine support to the renewables, oil and gas, civil works and salvage markets, and part of James Fisher and Sons plc, is in the process of completing its fifth major contract with oil and gas major BP, and its second foreshore terminal underwater inspection services at its import terminal located in the South East of England.

The targeted condition survey constitutes phase one of the maintenance project, completed in March 2023, ahead of later repair and routine maintenance works. The contract utilises JF Subtech’s experienced diving team and International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) compliant diving daughter craft, Calmar. JF Subtech is due to complete phase two of similar works at the terminal later in the year.

The phased project is being led by JF Subtech’s Lowestoft-based project management, diving and logistics teams, which have a successful track record of operating in highly regulated, demanding environments, and in accordance with stringent safety measures required for oil and gas operations.

BP commented:

“Everything we do at BP relies upon the safety of our workforce and that of our third-party suppliers. The three-week project to undertake the inspection of the below the waterline structure was conducted safely and on time, with zero incidents or accidents.

“JF Subtech continually demonstrated professionalism and expertise in their field of works, giving BP the assurance and confidence that the works being undertaken in challenging surroundings were controlled and executed in a professional manner from start to finish.”

Gregg Powell MSc PGCE, civils diving sales manager, JF Subtech said: “This is the fifth targeted condition survey we’ve conducted for BP, having also provided a similar scope at the import terminal in 2017. The regular inspection of the terminal’s marine structure is vital to ensure the longevity and safe operation of the site and we’re delighted to be their preferred diving service provider for these works.”

This announcement follows JF Subtech’s recent contract win with EDF to undertake diving works at its Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station based in Suffolk, England in February 2023. The delivery of subsea inspection and maintenance services from a locally based facility will support the continued safe and efficient operation of EDF’s critical energy infrastructure.

Source: Company Press Release