Uzbekistan aims to source 25% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030. Credit: Kampan/Shutterstock.com.

JA Solar has reached an agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply 1.2GW of photovoltaic (PV) modules for the Samarkand 1 and 2 solar power projects in Uzbekistan.

L&T is the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor for the projects.

The Samarkand 1 and 2 solar projects, currently under development by ACWA Power, are located near Samarkand in central Uzbekistan.

Once completed, the utility-scale projects will have a combined capacity of 1.2GW.

The two solar projects are expected to power hundreds of thousands of homes and reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than one million tonnes.

Also, the initiatives align with Uzbekistan’s national goal to source 25% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030.

JA Solar executive president Aiqing Yang said: “We are honoured to support these strategic projects alongside world-class partners.

“Our high-efficiency, high-reliability modules are engineered to maximise energy yield in diverse environments.

“This agreement underscores the confidence our partners place in JA Solar’s technology and execution capabilities.”

The current agreement brings together ACWA Power, L&T, and JA Solar in a partnership focused on delivering large-scale solar assets in the region.

In addition to renewable energy, the projects are anticipated to support local employment and infrastructure improvements, as well as enhance grid stability.

Established in 2005, JA Solar operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer in the PV industry, producing wafers, cells, modules, and energy storage products.

It has 16 overseas subsidiaries, serves customers in 180 countries and regions, and has shipped nearly 317GW of cells and modules as of the third quarter of 2025.

ACWA Power, meanwhile, is a Saudi Arabia-based company that develops, invests in, and operates power and water projects internationally.

The company provides renewable energy solutions for utility-scale applications in several countries, aiming to support economic development and sustainability.

L&T is an Indian company involved in EPC projects, manufacturing, and services, with operations in over 50 countries.

Earlier this year, JA Solar was selected to provide high-performance DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules for the Korlat solar PV project in Croatia.