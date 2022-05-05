This acquisition will serve to further strengthen the current mining equipment product lines through both the J.H. Fletcher & Co. and Cannon Brands

J.H. Fletcher & Co. Acquires Cannon. (Credit: hangela from Pixabay)

J.H. Fletcher & Co. is pleased to announce that an agreement in principle has been reached to acquire the Cannon Mining product lines from Lake Shore/Trident. The acquisition will close in May of 2022 after the customary diligence steps are completed.

This acquisition will serve to further strengthen the current mining equipment product lines through both the J.H. Fletcher & Co. and Cannon Brands, as well as enhance the ability of J.H. Fletcher & Co. to support their growing customer base.

Source: Company Press Release