Ithaca Energy announces K2 successful exploration well results. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

Ithaca Energy is pleased to announce the results of exploration drilling at the K2 prospect, located in Block 22/14c of the Central North Sea of the UK Continental Shelf.

Upon entering the reservoir, Ithaca Energy, acting as the operator, discovered that hydrocarbons were present in the reservoir in the Forties member sandstones, with 45 feet of net thickness. Logs were acquired to establish reservoir quality and further analysis of the well results will be performed to determine future activity and the recoverable resources estimate. Ithaca Energy, together with its joint venture partner, have decided to perform an appraisal sidetrack following these encouraging results in the main bore.

Ithaca Energy holds a 50% working interest in the licence with the remaining 50% working interest held by Dana Petroleum.

Alan Bruce, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am delighted to report encouraging well results at K2, located in close proximity to existing infrastructure, further enhancing our portfolio.”

