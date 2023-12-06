IsoEnergy has granted, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 2,175,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of IsoEneregy.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (“IsoEnergy”) (TSXV: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF) and Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“Consolidated Uranium” or “CUR”) (TSXV: CUR; OTCQX: CURUF) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced arrangement (the “Arrangement” or the “Merger”) whereby IsoEnergy has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Consolidated Uranium (the “CUR Shares”).

The Arrangement results in IsoEnergy acquiring 100% of the CUR Shares not already held by IsoEnergy or its affiliates and Consolidated Uranium becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of IsoEnergy. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Consolidated Uranium shareholders (the “CUR Shareholders”) received 0.500 common shares of IsoEnergy (each whole share, an “IsoEnergy Share”) for each CUR Share held. In aggregate, IsoEnergy issued approximately 52,164,727 million IsoEnergy Shares under the Arrangement.

In addition, each of the escrow release conditions in relation to IsoEnergy’s previously announced marketed private placement offering of 8,134,500 subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $36,605,250 have been met. As a result, each outstanding Subscription Receipt has been converted into one common share of IsoEnergy and the net proceeds from the offering has been released from escrow. This investment was led by cornerstone investors including, NexGen Energy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., Energy Fuels Inc., and Sachem Cove Partners LLC. For additional information on the offering of Subscription Receipts, please refer to the news release of IsoEnergy dated October 19, 2023.

Philip Williams, CEO and Director of IsoEnergy, commented, “The closing of the Merger between IsoEnergy and Consolidated Uranium marks a significant milestone for IsoEnergy in cementing its position as a well-funded, globally significant, multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction uranium developer and explorer. The company now ranks among the largest publicly traded uranium companies in the world allowing for greater access to capital and trading liquidity, broader attractiveness among investors and utilities as well as positioning the company strongly for continued growth through further M&A. With significant opportunities for advancement within the combined company’s portfolio of assets, we look forward to unlocking value through exploration, particularly at Hurricane, progressing our U.S. assets toward a production ready state, and advancing our Australian projects, all with uranium prices surpassing 16-year highs. Moreover, I extend my gratitude to the departing directors of CUR for their invaluable support and guidance during the past three years. We wish them well as they pursue further endeavours.”

Tim Gabruch, President of IsoEnergy, commented, “At a time when sentiment and support for the nuclear sector is increasingly positive and the industry is poised for significant growth, the need for near-term uranium production and high-quality uranium discoveries is growing in importance each day. More than ever, these projects will be needed in stable geopolitical jurisdictions. This aligns with IsoEnergy as it combines assets with Consolidated Uranium, for a portfolio focused on Canada, the U.S. and Australia. Backstopped by its exceptional Hurricane deposit, bringing together the complementary assets of these two companies will position IsoEnergy to contribute to the world’s growing uranium needs in a meaningful way. Additionally, we extend our appreciation to Trevor Thiele, outgoing director of IsoEnergy, for his years of service and impactful contributions to our company’s success. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his support as a board member of our major shareholder, NexGen.”

The CUR Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at market close on December 8, 2023. IsoEnergy will cause Consolidated Uranium to apply to the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

IsoEnergy’s board of directors (the “Company Board”) now consists of six directors, including Richard Patricio as Chair, Leigh Curyer as Vice Chair, Chris McFadden, Peter Netupsky, Philip Williams, and Mark Raguz.

The senior management team of IsoEnergy now includes Philip Williams as Chief Executive Officer, Tim Gabruch as President, Graham du Preez as Chief Financial Officer, Marty Tunney as Chief Operating Officer, Darryl Clark as Executive Vice President Exploration and Development, Dan Brisbin as Vice President, Exploration and Jason Atkinson as Vice President, Business Development.

Full details of the Merger and certain other matters are set out in the management information circular of Consolidated Uranium and can be found under Consolidated Uranium’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report of IsoEnergy in connection with its acquisition of the CUR Shares will be filed under IsoEnergy’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ and can be obtained by contacting IsoEnergy as set out below.

