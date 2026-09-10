The facility is due to be constructed on a 9ha section within a larger site. Credit: biletskiyevgeniy.com/Shutterstock.com.

Renewable energy developer Island Green Power has received consent from Scottish Ministers to develop a 500MW battery energy storage system (BESS) near New Deer in Aberdeenshire, UK.

The approved Abbotshaugh Energy Storage project aims to support grid stability and enhance energy security by managing electricity supply and demand.

The facility, located roughly 5km west of New Deer, is due to be constructed on a nine-hectare (ha) section within a larger site.

According to the project outline, the BESS will store electricity when there is a surplus in supply and release it during times of higher demand. This process will help balance the national grid.

Plans for the project include landscaping and biodiversity measures, which are intended to lessen the visual impact of the development and improve the surrounding environment.

Island Green Power project development manager Nick Bowen said: “We are grateful to everyone who engaged with the proposals and provided feedback throughout the development process. We will continue working closely with the local community and our project partners as we progress towards the next stage.

“Abbotshaugh Energy Storage will play an important role in supporting a secure and resilient electricity system. By storing electricity and releasing it when it is needed, the project will help balance supply and demand and enable more effective use of Scotland’s renewable energy generation.”

In May 2025, Macquarie Asset Management completed the acquisition of Island Green Power, taking full ownership of the company.

Founded in 2013, Island Green Power has advanced more than 3GW of solar projects to ready-to-build status.

It develops large-scale solar and battery storage projects, and operates in the UK, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.