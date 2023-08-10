Operation Ram is scheduled to take seven weeks, employing an additional 2,300 skilled workers, the majority of which will come from communities throughout New Brunswick and the rest of Atlantic Canada

Irving Oil announces major refinery turnaround with $190m investment. (Credit: Michael from Pixabay)

On September 17, Irving Oil will begin one of its largest turnaround projects in several years at its Saint John refinery. Operation Ram represents a private investment of $190 million, with the maintenance project focusing on the continued safe, sustainable and reliable operations of Canada’s largest refinery.

This annual investment represents one of the largest private capital investments in Atlantic Canada. Operation Ram is scheduled to take seven weeks, employing an additional 2,300 skilled workers, the majority of which will come from communities throughout New Brunswick and the rest of Atlantic Canada. This influx into the Saint John area will generate significant direct and indirect benefits to the regional economy, including boosts to short-term accommodations, recreation services, restaurants, as well as retail and other sectors.

“Turnarounds take years of logistical planning, and we appreciate the work of our people and our partners to make a project of this scope successful,” said Kevin Scott, Irving Oil’s Chief Refining and Supply Officer. “This is more than an investment in the refinery, it is an investment in our people and our region. Our turnarounds are critical to continue the reliability of our business for our customers and the energy security of the communities we serve, as well as for our teams and the tradespeople we welcome to our facility for the duration of the project.”

The dedicated workforceof Operation Ram will focus on performing this scheduled work safely and efficiently, while maintaining a reliable facility.

Source: Company Press Release