Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Credit: mykhailo Pavlenko/Shutterstock.com.

International Resources Holding (IRH) has agreed to the main financial terms for a potential cash acquisition of Kenmare Resources, valuing the company at around £352.8m ($461.6m) on a fully diluted basis.

The proposed terms would see IRH offer 380p in cash for each Kenmare share, assigning an enterprise value of approximately £487.1m ($637.4m).

Kenmare Resources’ board has signalled it would unanimously recommend the possible transaction to shareholders if IRH submits a formal offer on these terms, subject to certain pre-conditions.

The potential offer price represents a 52% premium to Kenmare’s closing share price of 250p on 20 November 2026, and higher still against the company’s recent average trading prices.

While discussions have progressed, no firm offer has yet been made, and IRH’s proposal remains subject to pre-conditions.

These include regulatory consents from the Mozambican authorities, satisfactory resolution of tax issues, completion of transaction documentation, and the receipt of undertakings from key directors and certain institutional shareholders to support the scheme.

Kenmare and IRH opened talks after receiving an initial non-binding proposal from IRH in October 2026.

Kenmare manages the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, situated on Mozambique’s north-eastern coastline.

The Moma deposit is estimated to contain sufficient mineral resources to sustain output for over a century at present production levels.

In parallel, IRH and Kenmare are negotiating an interim funding agreement of up to $25m to support Kenmare’s ongoing operations until the acquisition completes.

Failing this, Kenmare said it expects to launch an equity raising of at least $50m early in 2027 to maintain its liquidity position.

IRH said it would use existing cash reserves to fund the deal.

The acquisition is envisioned as a scheme of arrangement under Irish law, with the option to proceed by takeover offer if necessary.

Completion of any transaction is dependent on all pre-conditions being met or waived.

In June 2025, IRH agreed to acquire a majority interest in Alphamin Resources, a significant move that will bolster the former’s position in the global industrial metals sector.