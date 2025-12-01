Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field restarts operations after drone attack 

Khor Mor is a primary supplier of gas to power generation plants in the KRI. Credit: imageBROKER.com/Shutterstock.com.

Iraq’s Khor Mor gas field has resumed operations by transporting gas to regional power stations after a temporary shutdown caused by a recent drone attack, according to the Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) Electricity Ministry.

The operations restarted at 2am local time on 30 November.

Khor Mor is one of the largest gas fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and a primary supplier to power generation plants in the region.

The KRG holds autonomous power in northern Iraq, where US companies have invested substantially in the energy sector.

On 27 November, Khor Mor gas field operator Dana Gas reported that a rocket struck a storage tank at the site, halting production and causing widespread power outages.

Another attack on fuel tanker trucks in the northern city of Erbil on 29 November killed one person and injured others, according to the Kurdistan region’s Interior Ministry.

The tankers were carrying liquid fuel to supply power plants after gas production at Khor Mor was halted.

The storage tank at Khor Mor is part of new facilities partially financed by the US.

According to media reports, it was the most significant assault since a series of drone strikes in July impacted oilfields and reduced regional production by approximately 150,000 barrels per day.

In a statement, Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said: “I have spoken with the company’s (Dana Gas) leadership to thank them and their workforce for their extraordinary resilience and determination amid 11 attacks on the Khor Mor field.”

Last month, Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum announced the start of commercial gas sales from the KM250 gas expansion project at the Khor Mor facility.

The project, completed eight months ahead of schedule, adds 250 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) of processing capacity, increasing Khor Mor’s output to 750mcf/d.