The Al-Salmi tanker is capable of carrying about two million barrels of crude worth over $200m. Credit: Evgenii Bakhchev/Shutterstock.com.

Iran struck and set fire to a Kuwait-flagged oil tanker Al-Salmi on Monday off the coast of Dubai, amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

The attack happened despite US President Donald Trump’s warning of potential US military actions against Iran’s energy facilities should the country refuse to open the Strait of Hormuz, reported Reuters.

The attack on the Al-Salmi tanker, capable of transporting approximately two million barrels of crude oil valued at over $200m, adds to a series of assaults on commercial vessels since the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

Kuwait Petroleum, the tanker’s owner, is currently assessing damage and has indicated a potential risk of an oil spill.

Dubai authorities managed to control the fire caused by what they described as a drone strike, with no reported injuries.

The ongoing conflict has spread throughout the Middle East, resulting in significant casualties, disrupting energy supplies, and threatening global economic stability.

Following news of the tanker strike, crude oil prices saw a temporary increase.

Gasoline prices in the US have exceeded $4 per gallon for the first time in over three years as global supply constraints have pushed US crude prices above $101 per barrel.

The conflict shows no signs of abating as Iran-aligned Houthis have launched recent missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, Türkiye said it intercepted an Iranian ballistic missile that briefly entered its airspace, with NATO air defenses reportedly bringing it down.

Israel also launched missile attacks on Iranian military targets and Hezbollah facilities in Beirut, sending plumes of smoke rising over the Lebanese capital.

Furthermore, the Bazan Group said its Haifa oil refinery was affected during Iran’s latest missile salvo on Israel.

Early reports indicated an impact in Haifa’s industrial district, likely from a direct hit or from debris falling after an interception.

According to the company, the incident involved infrastructure inside the refinery complex, which has been struck in previous attacks.

In earlier rounds, shrapnel caused limited damage and short-lived power outages, with no reported injuries.

Haifa’s municipality later stated there were no signs of hazardous material leakage and that the public was not at risk.