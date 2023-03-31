The Assets include 66 producing wellbores and 7,000 net acres primarily located in Carroll County, Ohio and Butler County, Pennsylvania with current net production of approximately 24 mmcfe/d including a substantial liquids component

IOG Resources II to acquire non-operated oil and gas assets in Appalachia. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

IOG Resources II, LLC (“IOGR II”) today announced that it has signed definitive documentation to acquire non-operated oil & gas assets (the “Assets”) in Appalachia. The Assets include 66 producing wellbores and 7,000 net acres primarily located in Carroll County, Ohio and Butler County, Pennsylvania with current net production of approximately 24 mmcfe/d including a substantial liquids component. The acquisition represents the second investment for IOGR II. Following the transaction, the IOG Resources platform will have completed 14 discrete investments across 6 core basins in the US. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel for IOGR II. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Source: Company Press Release