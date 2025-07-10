Invenergy announces commercial operations at Indiana’s Fairbanks Solar Energy Center. (Credit: Quality Stock Arts/Shutterstock)

Invenergy, America’s largest privately held developer, owner and operator of clean energy solutions, announced today that the 250 megawatt (MW) Fairbanks Solar Energy Center in Sullivan County, Indiana has commenced commercial operations.

Invenergy led the development and construction of the facility which has been acquired by Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO).

“We’re proud to have partnered with NIPSCO and the local community to bring Fairbanks Solar online—the first of multiple Invenergy-developed projects in Sullivan County,” said Michael Kaplan, Invenergy’s Senior Vice President of Development. “Indiana is leading the energy future with a diverse mix of energy technologies – strengthening the power grid and the local economy.”

“Projects like the Fairbanks Solar Energy Center are an important component of NIPSCO’s energy generation portfolio,” said Vince Parisi, President and Chief Operating Officer at NIPSCO. “Reliable and cost-effective power sources are essential to Indiana’s energy future.”

Fairbanks Solar provides enough electricity to power more than 50,000 American homes and businesses and supported nearly 275 local jobs during construction. Invenergy Services provides operations, maintenance and plant services for the facility, employing four full-time staff members. The facility will also invest over $125 million in the local Sullivan County community throughout its lifespan.

“By bringing increased investment and funding to Sullivan County, Invenergy’s projects allow us to fund county services and better serve the local community,” said Bob Davis, Sullivan County Commissioner. “I’m encouraged to see Sullivan County play a larger role in Indiana’s energy leadership.”

Fairbanks Solar is Invenergy’s second solar facility in Indiana, and part of a robust development portfolio of clean energy solutions across 15 Indiana counties. In Sullivan County alone, Invenergy’s projects include the Trade Post Solar Energy Center, currently under construction and anticipated to reach commercial operations in 2026, and the Sycamore Riverside Energy Center, a natural gas project currently in development. In addition, the East terminus of Grain Belt Express, the largest transmission line in U.S. history, will be located in Sullivan County.