Developed by Invenergy, the 127-megawatt Boutique Solar project will generate enough electricity to power 25,000 homes

Invenergy and Guzman Energy partner on 127MW solar project. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay)

Invenergy, a leading privately held global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, and Guzman Energy, a Colorado-based wholesale power provider, today announced a 127-megawatt power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Boutique Solar project currently in development in Montezuma County, Colorado. The project will deliver affordable and clean energy aimed at serving power needs for Guzman Energy’s customers.

Developed by Invenergy, the 127-megawatt Boutique Solar project will generate enough electricity to power 25,000 homes. The project, expected to be operational at the end of 2025, will support nearly 300 jobs during the construction period and will create up to 3 full-time operations jobs. Over the life of the project, Boutique Solar is expected to generate more than $250,000 per year in local property taxes, in addition to generating sales taxes during construction.

“Invenergy is proud to partner with Guzman Energy to bring clean, reliable power to the communities it serves,” said Greg Leuchtmann, Senior Vice President, Origination at Invenergy. “This agreement reflects the increasingly compelling value of renewable energy for a variety of customers to meet energy needs and build healthy, sustainable communities.”

“Wholesale power customers are looking to Guzman Energy to supply them with affordable, reliable and clean energy solutions,” said Guzman Energy CEO Chris Riley. “Partnering with Invenergy on the Boutique Solar project demonstrates our commitment to customers and the industry to be a leader in energy transition.”

As a leading partner to utilities, wholesale providers and commercial and industrial customers, Invenergy finds unique structures that deliver renewable energy to support customers in reaching their sustainability goals.

Source: Company Press Release