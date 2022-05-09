The Project involves conducting exploratory drilling surveys at a location approximately 130 kilometers northwest of Shimane Prefecture and approximately 150 kilometers north of Yamaguchi Prefecture

INPEX commences exploratory drilling offshore Shimane, Yamaguchi prefectures in Japan. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced that it commenced exploratory drilling

operations (hereinafter “Project”) offshore Shimane and Yamaguchi prefectures in Japan on May 5, 2022 after carrying out preparation work through INPEX Sanin Offshore Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary tasked with conducting exploration and development operations.

The Project involves conducting exploratory drilling surveys at a location approximately 130 kilometers northwest of Shimane Prefecture and approximately 150 kilometers north of Yamaguchi Prefecture. In the future, INPEX plans to carry out a detailed analysis and evaluation of the data obtained from the Project and determine the extent of oil and natural gas deposits at the drilling location.

INPEX will prioritize safety throughout the execution of the Project while calling on the

understanding and cooperation of the local communities.

