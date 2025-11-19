Inox Wind and KP Energy sign MoU for solar-wind project development  

Inox Wind and KPE will collaborate to jointly develop 2.5GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid power projects across India. Credit: hrui/Shutterstock.com.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL), a part of the InoxGFL Group, has signed an exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KP Energy (KPE) to develop 2.5GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid power projects across various states in India.

According to the MoU, Inox Wind and its subsidiaries will provide wind turbine generators and associated equipment, along with engineering support.

This support will include the design of unit substations, transformer specifications, and foundation design.

The company will also be responsible for the pre-commissioning, commissioning, and operations and maintenance (O&M) of the wind turbine generators.

KPE founder and MD Faruk G Patel said: “KPE is committed to advancing large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, and this partnership with INOX marks a significant strategic step in that direction.

“By combining KPE’s depth of experience in project development, statutory planning and balance of-plant execution with IWL’s proven manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are establishing a robust collaborative platform capable of delivering complex wind and hybrid assets at scale.

“This MoU reinforces our long-term objective of building reliable, integrated clean energy solutions and strengthens our ability to contribute effectively to India’s national renewable energy goals.”

KPE will handle project development activities such as securing connectivity, acquiring land and right of way, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works.

Additionally, KPE will be responsible for the O&M of the balance of plant for these projects.

InoxGFL Group CEO Renewables Kailash Tarachandani said: “Inox Wind’s partnership with KP Energy is a collaboration of two renewable industry leaders, capitalising on the strong product, ground-level execution and project development excellence of the two companies.

“Through this association, we aim to deliver structured, high-quality renewable energy solutions that will reinforce our role in supporting India’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable power generation.”

In another development, Inox Green Energy Services group company Inox Solar has signed an exclusive MoU with KP Group entity, KPI Green, to jointly develop 2.5GW of solar power projects across various states in the country.

Under this MoU, KPI will undertake project development activities and Inox Solar will deliver solar modules and associated equipment. Inox Solar will also execute pre-commissioning, commissioning, and O&M for the solar modules.

Earlier this month, Inox Wind secured new wind orders totalling 229MW.