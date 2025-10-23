The project is projected to have an annual production capacity of 227GWh of clean energy. Credit: Scharfsinn/Shutterstock.com.

Ingeteam is to supply its inverters for the Winton North hybrid project, being developed by European Energy Australia in the northeast of the state of Victoria.

The project, due to commence operations in 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 227 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy and will span 256 hectares.

Winton North will be developed in two phases. The first involves the construction of a 100 megawatts alternating current solar farm, and the second phase is the installation of a 100MW two-hour battery energy storage system.

Ingeteam will supply plug-and-play medium voltage power stations that integrate inverters, low voltage/medium voltage (LV/MV) transformers, MV switchgear and auxiliary services panels, and will oversee the commissioning of all equipment and the hybrid plant control system, known as the multi plant controller.

This system is engineered to assist grid operators in managing the performance of both power plants, ensuring the quality and stability of the power supply at the interconnection point.

Ingeteam Australia head of sales for the photovoltaic and storage business Jorge Guillen stated: “We are delighted to once again be able to provide our expertise and technology in power and control electronics to further contribute to Australia’s energy transition”.

Ingeteam has been present in North Wollongong since 2010 and holds a 25% share of Australia’s solar market.

The company has positioned itself as a tech partner that supports plant developers in meeting the stringent technical requirements for grid connection.

In August 2025, Ingeteam secured two contracts from European Energy to supply its technology for forthcoming solar initiatives in Australia.

The Lancaster and Mulwala solar photovoltaic plants are part of the country’s broader decarbonisation objectives.