Under this framework agreement, Ingeteam will supply state-of-the-art specialised components to Matrix Renewables

Ingeteam signs a supply agreement for almost 500 MW of photovoltaics in Spain with Matrix Renewables. (Credit: Robert Jones from Pixabay)

Ingeteam has announced that it has signed an agreement with Matrix Renewables, the global renewable energy platform backed by TPG Rise, under which the two companies have agreed to supply 500 MW to equip seven photovoltaic plants during 2023.

Under this framework agreement, Ingeteam will supply state-of-the-art specialised components to Matrix Renewables. The equipment will be distributed over seven photovoltaic plants located in Castilla León, Andalusia and the Community of Madrid.

Ingeteam’s local expertise and manufacturing will ensure Matrix Renewables a constant flow of the equipment, materials and spare parts necessary for the continuous operation of its plants.

This is the second agreement that Ingeteam has signed with Matrix Renewables, having previously acted as a supplier to its photovoltaic plant in El Rocío, Huelva.

The agreement is part of the portfolio of central inverter projects that Matrix Renewables plans to develop in the coming year. Whereby the company seeks to progress in consolidating the quality, continuity and supply of clean energy in Spain.

Matrix Renewables is a renewable energy platform created and backed by global alternative asset manager TPG and its $15 billion impact investment platform TPG Rise. Matrix Renewables’ current portfolio consists of 9.4 GW of renewable energy and energy storage projects in Europe, North America and Latin America.

Source: Company Press Release