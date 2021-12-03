The deployment of innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology will further reduce emissions from its operations

INEOS FPS rolls out AI optimisation technology. (Credit: AlfredMuller from Pixabay.)

INEOS FPS has announced plans to deploy innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven optimisation technology at its Kinneil Terminal in Grangemouth that will deliver further carbon emissions reductions from its operations.

The decision follows the announcement of INEOS’ commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its operations in Grangemouth by more than 60% by 2030 as it targets Net Zero by 2045. As part of its road map, the business is already making significant investments in emissions reduction projects at Grangemouth and deploying AI technology at Kinneil is another tool that will enable it to achieve the next phase of the transition to Net Zero.

Working with data analytics experts, OPEX Group, INEOS FPS will deploy the firm’s emissions.AI software, which optimises complex industrial facilities to deliver lower carbon emissions. A real benefit emissions.AI will bring to our systems is the way the tool calculates lowest achievable emissions; learning from the information received from hundreds of data points across our processes and always looking for what can be done better. We believe that once the new software is fully integrated there is the potential to identify up to a 10% reduction in existing emissions – with further opportunities thereafter.

Opex Group’s emissions.AI software is leading edge technology. It will continuously monitor energy use across the Kinneil Terminal to pinpoint opportunities to minimise fuel and power consumption and further optimise plant operations. As well as having access to real time emissions data in greater detail the software will allow INEOS FPS’ operational teams to know when and where to optimise processes and plant for lower emissions.

Andrew Gardner, Chief Executive at INEOS FPS commented; “The installation of the emissions.AI software takes energy management to a new level, that will lead to significant CO2 savings. We are committed to delivering our roadmap to net zero and see technology as a key enabler to achieving our decarbonisation goals. Across our organisation we are embedding a culture of carbon awareness, including as part of daily operations. AI will assist our teams in unlocking immediate operational emissions savings by making emissions data instantly available to them.”

Chris Ayres, Chief Customer Officer at OPEX said, “We are delighted to support INEOS in their drive to reduce carbon emissions. Turning existing operational data into actionable emissions intelligence will give INEOS FPS’ teams access to the information they need to drive faster and better informed operational decisions, and get after day-to-day emissions savings opportunities.

“Data holds the key to empowering operations teams to contribute to decarbonisation targets. To gain a much deeper understanding of the emissions profile of their assets and identify the actions they can take to make a difference, today.”

Source: Company Press Release