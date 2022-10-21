Additional new seismic operations seek to maximize returns from the Kruh Block drilling program

Indonesia Energy discovers oil at Kruh 28, the second of two back-to-back new wells at Kruh Block in 2022. (Credit: drpepperscott230 from Pixabay)

Indonesia Energy Corporation (NYSE American: INDO) (“IEC”), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today announced that it has discovered oil in its “Kruh 28” well. Kruh 28 is the second of two back-to-back wells being drilled by IEC during 2022 at its 63,000-acre Kruh Block.

The Kruh 28 well reached the final total depth at 3,475 feet depth on September 16, 2022. Approximately 135 feet of oil sands were encountered at Kruh 28 between the depths of 3,165 and 3,300 feet. This oil-bearing interval (meaning the top of the oil zone to the bottom of the oil zone) in the Kruh 28 well was 6 feet thicker and therefore larger than anticipated, meaning that the total reserve potential for Kruh 28 could be larger than anticipated. Based on these drilling results and testing, IEC expects production could begin at Kruh 28 by the end of November 2022.

In addition, as previously announced, IEC unexpectedly found evidence of a potential natural gas bearing reservoir between the 976 and 1,006 feet interval with 30 feet net thickness. This initial evidence was supported by both wireline logging and geologic logging data, and subsequent gas flaring.

Moreover, in an effort to maximize the potential of Kruh Block after several encouraging new oil discoveries made by IEC during 2021 and 2022, after production begins at Kruh 27 and Kruh 28, but before continuing with additional production drilling operations, IEC is planning to conduct significant new seismic operations across the entire Kruh Block. IEC believes that this new work, together with what has been learned from recent oil and gas discoveries, will greatly assist IEC in ascertaining the best locations to re-start a continuous drilling campaign at Kruh Block that will look to develop not only the one formation currently being targeted, but to look to develop what appears to be at least two potential additional oil formations that could contain significant commercial quantites of oil and natural gas. Completion and full interpretation of this seismic operations will take approximately 12 months, after which IEC plans to re-start its continuous drilling campaign at Kruh Block. IEC still plans on drilling a total of 18 new wells at Kruh Block, four of which have already been completed, but now by the end of 2025 rather than 2024 as previously announced. This change in the Kruh Block drilling program was previously disclosed in IEC’s mid-year Form 6-K report filed with the SEC on September 29, 2022.

IEC can conduct this new, potential maximizing seismic work based on its fundraising efforts during 2022, where the Company has raised approximately $12 million (net of fees and expenses) from investors.

As previously disclosed, wells drilled that average production of 100 barrels of oil per day over the first year of production and based on the terms of IEC’s contract with the Indonesian government and an oil price of $80.00/barrel (which is approximately 15% below yesterday’s closing price for Brent crude), each well is expected to generate $2.1 million in net revenue in its first twelve months, which is more than enough to recover the cost of drilling the well in only the first year of production.

The Kruh Block is located on Sumatra Island, where IEC is already producing oil from 5 existing wells.

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, IEC’s President, commented “The Kruh 28 well continues our string of successful discovery wells and is another a significant achievement for our company. Our results at Kruh 28 reinforce our belief that Kruh Block is a world class asset and, in order to maximize shareholder returns, we are planning on conducting significant seismic operations across the entire Kruh Block so that based on what we have learned from our recent discoveries, including our gas discovery, we can determine the best locations to re-start our continuous drilling campaign. Additionally, we will also be moving forward during 2023 with developmental activities at our potential billion-barrel equivalent natural gas 1,000,000-acre Citarum Block, where the previous operator drilled a few gas discoveries. In short, we’ve never been more excited about IEC’s potential, and we look forward to continuing our efforts as we seek to drive shareholder value.”

Source: Company Press Release