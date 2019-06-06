Indiana American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, today released details on an $18 million project that adds additional capacity and water treatment capabilities to its Noblesville, Ind. system.

Image: The project to be completed early in the next year includes construction of a new water treatment facility. Photo: Courtesy of后园 卓 from Pixabay.

The project includes construction of a new water treatment facility and an additional groundwater well at a wellfield located on the city’s north side along Allisonville Road.

“Noblesville has consistently been one of the fastest growing of all the communities we serve around the state,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “A high-quality source of water is a key factor for any successful community, and this project enables us to continue to meet the needs of a growing Noblesville.”

The project, which will be completed early next year includes construction of a new water treatment facility, adding a second well to the existing well at this location, and construction of a one-million- gallon ground storage tank. The plant design will also allow the company to recycle nearly all of the water used to backwash the filters at this location. The plant will be able to provide approximately 3 million gallons of filtered drinking water and is being constructed so it can be easily expanded as future demand requires additional capacity.

Indiana American Water has already invested more than $50 million over the last decade in its water infrastructure in Hamilton County, including construction of a new elevated storage tank near Promise Road and 186th Street, installing/upgrading several large-diameter transmission mains, and investing nearly $15 million to install new water mains, fire hydrants, service lines and water meters.

