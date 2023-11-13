Coal India identifies 20 abandoned mines for such projects

Indian coal ministry to embark on developing pump storage projects in de-coaled mines. (Credit: Nyamdorj from Pixabay)

Ministry of Coal is embarking on a plan to develop Pump Storage Projects (PSP) in de-coaled coal mines, leveraging the economic advantages of vast land bank and economic viability. The aim of the plan is to diversify towards alternative source of energy. Through pump storage projects, it is planned to utilize solar energy to develop hydro electricity promoting sustainable development in the coal sector. This initiative aims to harness the solar energy during the day and generation of hydro-electricity at night.

Pumped storage power plants use gravity to generate electricity using water that has previously been pumped from a reservoir in the pit into an upper reservoir at surface. During periods of low demand, the water is pumped into the higher reservoir. When demand is high, the water is released to drive a turbine in a powerhouse and feed electricity into the grid. It is pertinent that over 200 de-coaled mines with huge land area are available in coal producing areas. Many of these mines are feasible for PSPs as lower reservoir, head of water and land are available.

In a diversification review meeting, chaired by Secretary, Coal Ministry, Coal India Limited (CIL) has informed that more than 20 abandoned mines have been identified for evaluation and feasibility study for pump storage projects. NLCIL has also taken up feasibility study on PSP. Further, direction has been given for Stakeholders consultation with agencies who may be interested in undertaking such projects and to identify additional sites that can be used for setting up of pump storage projects. The business model like EPC and PPP may be finalized in consultation with stakeholders and such project may implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders, including state governments, private players and research institutions.

Ministry of Coal is committed to promoting sustainable development and optimizing resource utilization. Such initiative will help in promoting sustainable development and reducing the carbon footprint of the coal sector. The Ministry is steadfast in ensuring efficient use of resources and maintaining a consistent power supply to the citizens.

Source: Company Press Release