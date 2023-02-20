The transaction was approved by a committee comprised of independent directors, which received a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor in connection with the issuance of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock in the transaction

Imperial Petroleum announces agreement to acquire two handysize dry bulk carriers. (Credit: YURY SHIKHOV from Pixabay)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP) (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into agreements to acquire two handysize drybulk carriers, built in Japan at Nakai Zosen in 2012 and at Shin Kurushima Onishi in 2013 respectively, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 71,000 dwt, from entities affiliated with our Chief Executive Officer, for aggregate cash consideration of $25.5 million and 13,875 shares of Series C Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Convertible Preferred Stock”). Delivery of the vessels on a charter-free basis, and closing of the transactions, is expected by the end of March 2023.

The Series C Convertible Preferred Stock has a dividend rate of 5.00% per annum per $1,000 liquidation preference per share, which is payable in cash or additional shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock at the Company’s election, and is convertible, at the holder’s option, after the six-month anniversary of issuance into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price equal to the lower of $0.50 and the ten-day volume weighted average price of the common stock. The transaction was approved by a committee comprised of independent directors, which received a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor in connection with the issuance of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock in the transaction.

