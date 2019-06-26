Illinois American Water is investing over $1.8 million to enhance water service to the City of Farmington. The work, which kicked off this spring, includes making improvements to the water treatment system and replacing over a mile of water main.

Over 6,600 feet of water main will be upgraded from 4-inch and 6-inch water main to 8-inch and 10-inch water main. This investment will increase water flow and pressure to the north side of Farmington for improved water quality and fire protection. New fire hydrants and valves will also be installed. Residents located along the water main replacement route will receive a letter informing them of the work and critical information.

According to Roger Goodson, senior manager, Illinois American Water’s water main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur, corrosion has caused damage or the size of the pipe isn’t sufficient. He said, “This work helps to ensure adequate water pressure to homes and businesses for service and fire protection. Main breaks are also reduced, decreasing impact to traffic and service.”

Additional investments focus on the water treatment plant. The reverse osmosis membrane at the plant was replaced. Two well pumps and motors were also replaced. In addition, the treatment system will be upgraded to enhance water quality to the entire community.

These investments are a part of Illinois American Water’s commitment to upgrade the City of Farmington water system. Last year, during Illinois American Water’s first year of owning and operating the Farmington water system, the company invested approximately $400,000 to update the electrical and security systems at the water treatment plant. Work was also completed to optimize the treatment system for water quality improvement. In 2018, the company also replaced over 1,000 meters to improve billing. Every fire hydrant was tested and operated to support fire protection and critical valves were operated to ensure reliable service.

Goodson said, “We are committed to the City of Farmington and value the trust the community has placed in us. It has been rewarding to have so many Farmington residents say they like the water and are drinking it straight from the tap again. There’s nothing that pleases our team more.”

City of Farmington Mayor Kent Kowal also commented on the partnership. He said, “I am pleased with the service Illinois American Water has provided and the genuine concern they have shown our residents. They are keeping their commitment to us and investing in our water system. The community also benefited from the sale proceeds, making it possible to pay off about 10 years of long-term bonds early and save citizens over $700,000 in interest costs. Proceeds will also be used to make other needed investments in the City.”

Illinois American Water’s investments are an example of continuous improvements being made to meet the demands of today’s customers and for the future. The U.S. EPA reports that the nation’s water utilities will need to make more than $384 billion in infrastructure investments by 2030 to ensure public health.

Source: Company Press Release