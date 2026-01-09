IEC advances pre-drilling at Kruh Block in Indonesia

IEC plans to begin drilling the first well by the end of Q1 2026. Credit: photostar72/Shutterstock.com.

Indonesia Energy Corporation (IEC) has announced advancements in its pre-drilling activities at the onshore Kruh Block in Indonesia, where preparations for two new wells, K-29 and WK-5, are under way.

The company aims to begin drilling the first of these wells by the end of the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), with plans to conduct operations consecutively.

Drilling pads have been completed for K-29 and delivered for WK-5.

Drill pipe, drill bits and wellheads are on site, and the drilling rig has been chosen and is currently undergoing inspection.

Additionally, IEC has secured approval from the Indonesian Government for the procurement of necessary drilling explosives, which have been transported to a assigned storage facility.

IEC started operations on the two new wells in September 2025.

IEC president Frank Ingriselli said: “We are excitedly moving forward with our plans to commence drilling of the next two wells planned on our 64,000-acre Kruh Block, which I will visit during operations on-site in Sumatra.

“We will keep the marketplace updated as we embark on this exciting period. We believe we have world-class assets in Indonesia that should contribute to our strategic plan to maximise returns on our investments and grow shareholder value.”

IEC’s main assets consist of the Kruh Block, a 64,000-acre onshore area on the island of Sumatra, and the Citarum Block, a 195,000-acre onshore area on the island of Java, Indonesia.

The company’s headquarters are located in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In June 2024, IEC initiated new 3D seismic exploratory operations at the Kruh Block, spanning 63,000 acres. The 29km² seismic programme targeted existing proved reservoirs and promising shallow oil/gas zones discovered in 2022.