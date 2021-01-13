The 300MW Lincoln Land Wind farm project is expected to provide $65.6m in new tax revenue for Morgan County over its lifetime

Lincoln Land project will be a 300MW wind farm in Morgan County, Illinois. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

US-based construction engineering company Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, through its subsidiary White Construction, has secured approximately $100m contract from Apex Clean Energy for the construction 300MW Lincoln Land wind farm project in Morgan County, Illinois.

Construction of the project is expected to begin this month and complete late this year.

The construction of the project will be managed by Apex, while IEA will carry out the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) requirements.

The EPC works will include construction of project roads, improvement of nearby public roads and installation of collection systems, foundations, and substations for the farm along with the erection of 107 GE wind turbine generators.

The Lincoln Land Wind farm project over its lifetime is expected to provide $65.6m in new tax revenue for Morgan County.

Apex Clean Energy chief operating officer Ken Young said: “Apex is pleased to work with IEA, two leading corporate offtakers and Morgan County to advance Lincoln Land Wind, an exceptional project that will generate significant economic and environmental benefits for the local area and state for decades to come.

“We look forward to working with the experienced team at IEA to safely implement Lincoln Land and, beyond that, to operating a world-class wind facility.”

IEA president and chief executive officer JP Roehm said: “IEA is proud to support Apex Clean Energy in bringing additional wind energy resources to Illinois. We are pleased to see that the Lincoln Land Wind project has received strong support from local landowners and the Morgan County community.

“We look forward to working with Apex on this very important project that will move the state of Illinois closer to achieving its goal of sourcing 25% of all electricity from renewables by 2025.”

So far, IEA has constructed over 20GW of renewable energy projects across North America.