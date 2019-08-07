When operational, the wind farm powered by 99 turbines will generate enough energy to power 115,000 US homes

Image: IEA wins contract form EDF to build wind farm in Nebraska. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Smart/Pixabay.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) has secured a $98m (£80.6m) contract from EDF Renewables North America to build the 300MW Milligan 1 Wind Farm in Saline County in southeast Nebraska.

When operational, the wind farm powered by 99 turbines will generate enough energy to power 115,000 US homes, while helping to avoid adding 900,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere. Power generated from the wind farm will be supplied to the Southwest Power Pool electrical grid.

The wind farm will include a combination of Vestas’ V110, Siemens 129 and Siemens 145 turbines. Work on the wind farm will begin next month and is expected to be fully operational by next November.

IEA’s scope of work at the Milligan 1 wind farm includes engineering and construction of the turbine foundations, turbine access roads, MV collection system, wind turbine installation and construction of the on-site operations and maintenance building.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives CEO JP Roehm said: “This significant new project in Nebraska is indicative of the ongoing strong demand for wind power that we are experiencing this year.”

In January this year, EDF Renewables North America acquired the 100% stake in the wind farm from York Nebraska Wind Partners, a partnership between Aksamit Resource Management and York Capital Management. The Milligan 1 wind farm is the first wind project for EDF in the state of Nebraska.

Few days ago, IEA secured a contract from Apex Clean Energy for the construction of the 300MW Neosho Ridge Wind project located in Neosho County, Kansas. The wind farm is expected to be powered by 139 of Vestas’ turbines. The energy generated from the wind farm will be supplied to Kansas electrical grid.

Work at the wind farm is expected to begin this month and could be completed in the fourth quarter of next year.

Last month, the company secured contracts totaling $150m (£123.7m) to build two wind farms in the US. The first is the 272MW Las Majadas Wind Farm in Willacy County and the second is the 242MW Coyote Wind Farm in Scurry County. Both the wind farms are located in Texas.