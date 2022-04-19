The wind farm will have 12 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 4.2 MW, with 70-metre-long blades and a rotor diameter of 150 metres

Blade lifter transport of blades. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Iberdrola is making progress in the development of its renewable energy projects in Greece with the start of construction of the 50.4 MW Askio III wind farm. This facility will be located next to the Askio mountain, near the city of Kozani, in the region of Western Macedonia.)

During construction, the project will generate an average of 75 jobs, with peaks of up to 150 jobs.

The wind farm will have 12 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 4.2 MW, with 70-metre-long blades and a rotor diameter (the set of blades and the piece that joins them to the main shaft) of 150 metres.

The blade lifter technique was chosen for transporting the blades, which minimises the environmental impact associated with the transport of these components, in line with Iberdrola’s commitment to sustainability in all its activities.

This method is based on a 10-axle trailer that incorporates an articulated platform which, in addition to rotating, can tilt vertically, making it possible to move it along existing roads and tracks. In this way, it reduces the need to build additional accesses and reduces the environmental and landscape impact.

The company expects to complete the work next autumn and thus avoid the frequent snowfalls that usually occur in the area in the winter months. In addition to this challenge, the works are conditioned by the steepness of the terrain and the difficult weather conditions in the high mountains.

In addition to Askio III, the Iberdrola group is also building the 33.6 MW Mikronoros wind farm in Greece (in Rhodopi) and plans to start construction this year on the 18 MW Rokani (in Viotia), which will have the largest wind turbines available, and the 37.8 MW Askio II, also in Kozani.

The Iberdrola group is committed to technological innovation and efficiency to develop competitive renewable energies, which are essential to advance in the energy transition towards a decarbonised model and combat climate change.

Source: Company Press Release