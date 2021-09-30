The project makes the company the market leader in the South Australian region by installed capacity, with almost 1,000 MW

Port Augusta Project, South Australia. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Iberdrola has completed the installation of the last wind turbine at its first wind-solar hybrid project in the world: Port Augusta, located in the state of South Australia, comprising 50 wind turbines and 250,000 solar panels.

The renewable facility combines 210 MW of wind power with 107 MW of photovoltaic power and will generate enough clean energy to supply the equivalent demand of 180,000 Australian homes per year once it comes on stream in the coming months. The project represents an investment of A$500 million.

Port Augusta’s renewable energy supply will help reduce consumer electricity prices and facilitate the decarbonisation of South Australia’s economy.

The project, which has created 200 jobs, involves global, Australian and Spanish suppliers and is contributing to the consolidation of a renewable industrial fabric in the country:

Spainsh company Elecnor is the company in charge of building the plant’s substation and transmission line, as well as the storage areas and access roads;

Vestas has installed the 50 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 4.2 MW;

Longi is supplying the approximately 250,000 solar panels for the photovoltaic plant; and

Sterling&Wilson will be responsible for its construction.

