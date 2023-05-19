Production will begin next June and each of these elements will have a maximum height of 20 metres, a diameter of 8 metres and a weight of 300 tonnes

Iberdrola awards Windar transition pieces contract for East Anglia 3 offshore wind farm in UK. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Iberdrola has signed an agreement with Windar Renovables to build 95 transition pieces for the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in UK waters. This is the largest order of this type of foundations to date and production will be carried out mainly at the Asturian company’s facilities located in Avilés, in addition to the collaboration of a large number of Spanish suppliers in the manufacture of the secondary structure, which will be integrated at the Port of Avilés, prior to its shipment to the United Kingdom.

The manufacture of the 95 pieces will require more than 2,000,000 work hours over 23 months and will generate 400 jobs. Production will begin next June and each of these elements will have a maximum height of 20 metres, a diameter of 8 metres and a weight of 300 tonnes.

East Anglia Three, which will be located off the Norfolk coast and will have a capacity of 1,400 megawatts (MW), enough to supply 1.3 million homes with clean energy once it is commissioned in 2026.

East Anglia Three will be part of the East Anglia complex, which currently has 714 MW of power already installed, with which it is possible to supply 630,000 British homes, and for which Windar has previously built 42 jackets and 126 pin piles.

With this new contract, Windar positions itself as a leader in the manufacture of these offshore substructures and strengthens its relationship with Iberdrola for more than 9 years, adding to the contracts previously awarded for Iberdrola’s offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States.

Windar Renovables is also currently involved in the manufacture of this type of product for other large Iberdrola offshore wind farms, such as Baltic Eagle, in German waters (50 transition pieces) and Vineyard Wind I (62 transition pieces) off the coast of Massachusetts, USA.

According to the CEO of Windar Renovables, Orlando Alonso, “the contract represents a breakthrough for our group in the offshore wind energy market that consolidates us as a world reference in the provision of services from which Iberdrola will be the first beneficiary”.

Source: Company Press Release