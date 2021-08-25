The Placement was led by cornerstone investor, Fidelity Management & Research Company, a multinational financial services corporation

Hyperion Metals Limited (“Hyperion”) (ASX: HYM) is pleased to announce that it has received commitments to place 20 million shares at an issue price of A$1.20 per share to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors to raise gross proceeds of A$24 million (“Placement”).

The Placement was led by cornerstone investor, Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC., an American multinational financial services corporation. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Fidelity is one of the largest investment management firms in the United States, with over 26 million customers, US$6.5 trillion in total customer assets, and more than US$2.4 trillion in global assets under management.

Proceeds from the Placement will be used to accelerate the scale-up and commercialization of Hyperion’s titanium metal and metal powder technologies and for the advancement of Hyperion’s critical mineral project located in Tennessee, USA.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director of Hyperion said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Fidelity as a key shareholder in Hyperion Metals, and for the outstanding support from institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.

Hyperion’s mission is to produce zero carbon, low-cost titanium metals and powders with an all-American, sustainable, and fully traceable supply chain. The proceeds from the placement will allow us to accelerate our plans to become a leading zero carbon materials supplier to the aerospace, space, EV and defense sectors.”

Canaccord Genuity acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement. The issue price of A$1.20 per share represents a 6.3% discount to the last closing price of A$1.28 and a 2.1% premium to the 10-day VWAP of A$1.176. The Company expects to issue the Placement shares on or about Monday, 30 August 2021 and will issue the shares under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 (8,480,157 ordinary shares) and 7.1A (11,519,843 ordinary shares).

