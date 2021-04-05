The significant contract furthers positions us as Innovators and leaders in the field of sustainable well integrity solutions and boosts our company’s ongoing commitment to reducing carbon footprint

HydraWell secures new contract with PSE Kinsale Energy. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

HydraWell has been awarded a multi-year contract by PSE Kinsale Energy to support a major decommissioning project in Ireland.

The significant contract furthers positions us as Innovators and leaders in the field of sustainable well integrity solutions and boosts our company’s ongoing commitment to reducing carbon footprint. We will implement our Perforate, Wash and Cement (PWC) system, designed for specialist wellbore applications, on approximately 15 wells across PSE Kinsale Energy’s Celtic Sea assets as part of the two-year campaign. Our PWC system provides a revolutionary solution to replace traditional Plug & Abandonment (P&A) and downhole tooling techniques.

PSE Kinsale Energy, a subsidiary of Petronas, operates Ireland’s first gas fields off the Country Cork coast, with the field in production from 1978 until 2020 – the fields were Ireland’s only indigenous source of natural gas until 2015. PSE Kinsale Energy initially deployed our PWC technology on a well in December last year and, due to the achieved success, PSE Kinsale Energy will continue to work with us on up to 75% of the remaining P&A activities.

Calum Smith, HydraWell UK Operations Manager, said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by PSE Kinsale Energy and to be working with AGR Well Management as the lead contractor, which will allow us to continue supporting their substantial P&A requirements in the completion of this major decommissioning project.

Sharing the same commitment for well sustainability has created a mutually beneficial relationship between our three companies as we strive to keep corporate environmental responsibility at the core of our approach.

PWC technology has the potential to slash the operational sequence by up to six days when compared to the conventional section milling alternative. The increased efficiency benefits help to reduce environmental impact as well as the potential to reduce operating costs by up to millions of pounds.”

Mark Sørheim, HydraWell Chief Executive Officer, says:

“We pride ourselves on being true innovators – our forward-thinking team continually develop our range of systems in response to bespoke customer requirements to support industry challenges.

By harnessing PWC technology, we are working to lower the risk of long-term environmental damage to continue our commitment to transform well operations around the world.

We are experiencing an upward trend in companies seeking safe, efficient, reliable and cost-effective P&A and we are delighted to be at the forefront of delivering this technology.”

Source: Company Press Release