Huntington Exploration acquires Lago de Oro SA de CV and its 550km2 El Grande Gold Exploration Project in Nayarit Mexico. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (“Huntington” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Lago de Oro SA de CV (“LOM”), gaining access to the El Grande Gold Project (“El Grande” or the “Project”) which covers 550 square kilometer area in the southern extension of the Sierra Madre Occidental (“SMO”) gold-silver belt in the state of Nayarit, Mexico.

The acquisition represents a unique opportunity for Huntington to be the first mover in a potential district-scale gold-silver system as the project already contains widespread evidence of gold mineralization with no history of modern exploration to date.

The El Grande exploration project consists of 11 individual claim blocks covering a total of 550 square kilometres (“km2”). The Project is located approximately 250 km north of Guadalajara, with access on paved roads and access to the state power grid. It is located within the southern extension of the SMO gold-silver belt on trend with major gold and silver producing mines and deposits (Magistral de Oro (Tarachi Gold Corp.), El Gallo (McEwan Mining Inc.), Panuco (Vizsla Silver Corp), San Dimas (Wheaton Precious Metals Corp), etc.).

El Grande is demonstrating evidence of gold and silver mineralization, identified within small windows of outcrop exposures in a dominantly low elevation, shallow overburden covered, farming area. The Property has no history of diamond drilling or modern exploration. Five (5) high priority mineral occurrences have been identified to date for immediate exploration follow-up and drilling.

Bryan Wilson, President and CEO of Huntington, states: “The pace of gold discoveries in western Mexico in recent years rivals virtually anywhere else in the world. Our acquisition of 550 square kilometres of strongly altered and mineralized ground at the southern end of the SMO gold-silver belt is remarkable and is even more so because this area has not seen a single drill hole in the modern era. We know from historical compilation and our own sampling of abundant small workings, prospects, trenches and outcrops that gold and silver with locally bonanza grades are widespread on surface throughout the bedrock exposed portions of the property.”

The terms of the agreement call for Huntington to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Lago de Oro SA de CV for:

a) Cash payment of US$500,000;

b) Issuing 4.0 million common shares of HEI (subject to TSX-V approval);

c) A Net Smelter Return capped at 2%;

d) Future share-based “milestone payments” based on the incremental addition of gold-equivalent (gold-silver) NI43-101 resource ounces above a base 500,000 ounces on any given deposit within the Property, capped at 20,000,000 shares;

Closing is subject to provision of additional information to be provided within 30 days.

Source: Company Press Release