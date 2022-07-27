Expansion projects to increase total throughput to Agua Dulce Hub, LNG and Mexico markets to 2 Bcf/d

Howard Energy Partners announces expansion of South Texas natural gas transportation system. (Credit: outgunned21/Freeimages)

Howard Energy Partners (HEP), through its joint venture, Dos Caminos, LLC (“Dos Caminos”), today announced plans to expand its capabilities to gather, treat and transport natural gas produced from the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford shale plays in and around Webb County, Texas. Dos Caminos is a joint venture between HEP and an affiliate of Eagle Ford Midstream LP (EFM).

HEP and EFM’s systems currently gather, treat, and transport up to 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) to premium markets, including Mexico and Gulf Coast LNG. Dos Caminos was created to develop additional natural gas transportation opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale region of South Texas and to jointly market capacity on HEP and EFM’s existing South Texas systems. Through a combination of ongoing enhancements to existing systems and new greenfield pipelines, Dos Caminos plans to nearly double throughput capacity to a total of up to 2 Bcf/d.

“Given our unique pipeline footprint and history in South Texas, we are best situated to respond to the significant natural gas production growth in the Webb County area,” said Mike Howard Chief Executive Officer of HEP, the operator of Dos Caminos. “These projects will be completed in phases with the initial phase anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of next year and the remainder in 2024.”

