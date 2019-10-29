The well objective is to evaluate the structure, sand and oil column thickness in the undeveloped WZ 6‐12 Mid Prospect

Map showing WZ 6‐12 M1 exploration well. Photo: courtesy of Horizon Oil Limited.

Horizon Oil advises that the WZ 6‐12 M1 exploration well, Beibu Gulf, People’s Republic of China, spudded at 00:30am local time on 25 October 2019. The well is located in between the Weizhou 6‐12 North and South Fields and is targeting the T40 ‐ T42 stacked reservoirs.

The well objective is to evaluate the structure, sand and oil column thickness in the undeveloped WZ 6‐12 Mid Prospect, which is located on the footwall side of a major east‐west trending normal fault that separates it from the WZ 6‐12 South field. In the event of a discovery, the intention is to integrate its development with the adjacent WZ 6‐12 North and South fields.

The current operation is drilling the 12 ½” hole at 681 m MD, towards section TD at 1440 m MD. The well is anticipated to take about 17 days from spud to drill to a planned total depth of 2025 m MD.

Source: Company Press Release