The divestment comprises two mining leases and two prospecting licences making up the projects

Horizon divests further non-core assets (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise it has reached agreement with Greenstone Resources Ltd (ASX: GSR) to divest the Phoenix and Kangaroo Hill gold projects near Coolgardie in the Western Australian goldfields.

Under the Agreement, GSR will pay $300,000 in cash and shares on the following terms:

• $150,000 in cash on completion

• $150,000 in GSR shares at an issue price equivalent to the VWAP calculated over the 15 trading days prior to the Completion Date and subject to a voluntary escrow period of 6 months

Completion is expected in the September Quarter 2022 and subject to standard conditions precedent for a transaction of this nature including due diligence, Ministerial consent, any third-party assignments and provision of mining information.

Commenting on the divestment, Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:

“The sale of these non-core tenements provides Horizon with both cash and upside exposure to these projects and the other exciting projects being advanced by the Greenstone team.”

Source: Company Press Release