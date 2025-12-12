Hitachi Energy UK inks MoU with Omexom to speed up grid connections in UK

The agreement combines Hitachi Energy’s grid technologies expertise with Omexom’s EPC services. Credit: Hitachi Energy.

Hitachi Energy UK has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Omexom to speed up high-voltage grid connections in the UK by partnering on the delivery of Integrated GIS Applications (IGA) for grid infrastructure.

The partnership aims to support major electricity infrastructure and grid connections for renewable energy projects, data centres, and other essential facilities in the UK.

The agreement combines Hitachi Energy’s grid technologies expertise with Omexom’s experience as an engineering, procurement, and construction contractor in transmission and distribution.

The partners will deploy standardised, modular substation solutions to enable faster rollout, improved efficiency, and lower on-site risk.

Omexom UK business development director Andy Roach said: “We are excited to collaborate with Hitachi Energy on projects that will shape the future of the UK’s transmission and distribution network. Together, we aim to bring efficiency, reliability, and sustainability to every stage of project delivery.”

Hitachi Energy’s IGA portfolio features EconiQ eco-efficient solutions and SF6-free technologies, engineered to minimise environmental impact while advancing the UK’s energy transition objectives.

Hitachi Energy UK market manager Carlos Gisbert said: “This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver high-voltage solutions that accelerate the UK’s energy transition. By combining Hitachi Energy’s technology leadership with Omexom’s delivery expertise, we can offer customers a streamlined approach to grid connections that meets both technical and regulatory requirements.”

Both companies have expressed a commitment to innovation and sustainability as part of this MoU.

In July 2025, Hitachi Energy secured a contract worth up to $700m with network operator E.ON to supply transformers for Germany’s electricity grid to enhance the country’s energy security, resilience and affordability.