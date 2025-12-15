Hitachi Energy and NEPower to equip Finland’s largest BESS in Haapajärvi

The project involves a 125MW facility designed to support Fingrid’s reserve market and balance energy production and consumption fluctuations. Credit: Hitachi Energy.

Hitachi Energy has secured a contract from Nordic Electro Power (NEPower) to deliver advanced power conversion solutions for Finland’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS), being developed by Switzerland-based energy company Alpiq in Haapajärvi.

The project involves a 125MW facility designed to support Fingrid’s reserve market and balance energy production and consumption fluctuations.

The commissioning of the Haapajärvi facility is scheduled for mid-2027.

Hitachi Energy’s battery storage power conversion solutions are aimed to maximise system performance and strengthen the stability of Finland’s grid.

The scope of supply also includes a power conversion system transformers, ring main units, a power plant controller, and a supervisory control and data acquisition-based energy management system.

Additionally, Hitachi Energy will provide installation oversight, maintenance, commissioning, and integration support for the power system.

These components enable real-time visibility and control, predictive decision-making, fault detection, and performance optimisation, thereby improving reliability for Alpiq.

Hitachi Energy said, its power conversion solution is modular and scalable, specifically engineered for harsh Nordic environments.

The solution is also said to deliver fast load management, strong cybersecurity, and grid-forming capability, advancing Finland’s carbon neutrality objectives while bolstering energy security.

Hitachi Energy Finland managing director Matti Vaattovaara said: “We are pleased to partner with NEPower on this landmark clean energy investment that strengthens Finland’s energy system. Energy storage, power electronics, automation, and electrification are essential for maintaining grid stability and flexibility as the energy transition accelerates.”

The International Energy Agency projects a sixfold increase in global energy storage capacity by 2030 while pledges made at COP29 underscores the importance of storage and grid infrastructure in building a sustainable power system.

Earlier in September, Hitachi Energy announced plans to invest more than $1bn to expand electrical grid infrastructure manufacturing capabilities in the US.