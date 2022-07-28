The Lulo mine has been in commercial production since 2015, while the Mothae mine commenced commercial production in 2019

: Historic 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola. (Credit: Lucapa Diamond Company Limited)

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, Endiama E.P. and Rosas & Petalas, partners in Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (“SML”) are proud to announce the recovery of an historic 170 carat pink Type IIa diamond from the Lulo alluvial mine.

The 170 carat pink stone is an historic recovery as it is believed to be the largest pink diamond recovered in the last three hundred years. The diamond has been given the name “The Lulo Rose”.

The Lulo concession boasts the two largest recorded diamonds recovered in Angola, the largest being the 404 carat “4th February Stone”. This historical pink diamond is the 5th largest diamond and is the 27th +100 carat recovered to date on the Lulo concession.

The diamond will be sold via international tender to be conducted by Sodiam E.P, the Angolan State Diamond Marketing Company.

His Excellency Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said, “This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry.”

Dr José Manuel Ganga Júnior, Chairman of the Board of Endiama commented, “The record-breaking Lulo diamond field has again delivered a precious and large gemstone, this time an extremely rare and beautiful pink diamond. It is a significant day for the Angolan diamond industry and the long-standing partnership between Endiama, Lucapa and Rosas and Petalas.”

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited Managing Director, Stephen Wetherall said “Lulo is an exceptional alluvial resource and is truly a gift. We are once again made very proud by yet another historic recovery. We too look forward to our partnership progressing its exploration effort, where we are now bulk sampling the priority kimberlites, in search for the primary kimberlite sources of these exceptional and high-value diamonds.”

Source: Company Press Release