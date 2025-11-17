The composite licence deed will authorise Hindustan Zinc to conduct exploration and, upon successful discovery, proceed to mine the block. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

Hindustan Zinc has secured a tungsten mining licence in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a significant step in its strategy to diversify beyond zinc, lead and silver into critical minerals.

The licence was granted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, positioning the company as the winning bidder for the Balepalyam block in Kanaganapalle in the Sri Satya Sai district.

The tungsten and associated minerals block spans a total area of 308.30 hectares (ha) and is currently at the G3 level of exploration, according to the tender document.

The composite licence deed will authorise Hindustan Zinc to conduct exploration and, upon successful discovery, proceed to mine the block.

A composite mining licence is a two-stage concession, granting the holder rights to explore for minerals as well as to mine them if exploration yields positive results.

Earlier this year, Hindustan Zinc emerged as the preferred bidder for the block through a competitive auction process conducted by the central government.

Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said: “This milestone marks another step forward in Hindustan Zinc’s journey of expanding its mineral footprint and contributing to the nation’s self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals.”

Hindustan Zinc, part of the Vedanta Group, is known as the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and ranks among the top five global silver producers.

The company supplies products to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of around 77% in India’s primary zinc market.