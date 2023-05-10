The Golden Stranger is a low sulphide, epithermal gold-silver target which may additionally be host to porphyry targets, as demonstrated by historic drilling intersecting copper-gold bearing porphyritic rock.

Zeal Receives Drill Permit for the Golden Stranger Project. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View’) (CSE: HVW) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zeal Exploration Inc. (‘Zeal’), has received a drill permit for the Golden Stranger Project (‘Golden Stranger’) in the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

About Golden Stranger’s Drill Program

The Golden Stranger is a low sulphide, epithermal gold-silver target which may additionally be host to porphyry targets, as demonstrated by historic drilling intersecting copper-gold bearing porphyritic rock. Previous operators drilled 29 drill holes which encountered a Gold-Silver footprint. Zeal applied for 45 drill sites and 10 additional helipad sites and has posted a reclamation bond.

Prior to drilling, Zeal aims to undertake a ground exploration program consisting of a geophysical VLF survey and surface sampling program to generate more targets and follow up on geophysical targets generated by a 2021 airborne survey on the Lawyers West, East and South properties. The drill program will look to confirm historic drill intercepts and test the most compelling geophysical and surface anomalies.

Hi-View believes the key to advancing the Golden Stranger project will be to discover and delineate additional mineralization that extends beyond the historical drilling.

Howard Milne, CEO of Hi-View, stated, “Obtaining the drill permit is a significant step forward for the Golden Stranger project, which will give us an opportunity to drill this coming season in the Golden Horseshoe mining district.”

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects located in the Toodoggone Region of British Columbia, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover an approximate 9,139.57 hectares. Additionally, the Hi-View holds an option on the Ket 28 Property located in south-central British Columbia in the Greenwood District. The Ket 28 Property covers an area of 3,432 hectares.

Source: Company Press Release