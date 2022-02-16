The project, located offshore Brazil in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence in late 2022 for a firm period of 12 months with multiple customer options to extend

Helix Energy Solutions awarded long-term field decommissioning project in Brazil. (Credit: Stephen Marrable from Pixabay)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it has been awarded a field decommissioning contract by Trident Energy do Brasil Ltda. (Trident Energy). The project, located offshore Brazil in the Pampo and Enchova Clusters in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence in late 2022 for a firm period of 12 months with multiple customer options to extend.

Helix will provide a riser-based well intervention vessel either the Siem Helix 1 or Siem Helix 2, a 10k Intervention Riser System, project management and engineering services and, in conjunction with Helix’s Subsea Services Alliance partner Schlumberger, fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased that Helix has been awarded this major decommissioning contract. This is another step forward in the execution of our strategic objectives which include diversifying our client base in the region while continuing to provide best-in-class and global leading decommissioning services. We look forward to developing our relationship with Trident Energy.”

“Our rigless well intervention services offer a lower cost and lower greenhouse gas intensive solution for decommissioning offshore wells compared to rig alternatives,” stated Daniel Stuart, Helix do Brasil’s Director of Operations. “We believe that delivering this milestone field decommissioning project will support future growth in the region and lead to additional opportunities.”

Trident Energy owns and operates four platforms in the Campos Basin, and its Brazil operations are part of a global organization backed by Warburg Pincus with a stated focus on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets.

Source: Company Press Release