The semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir vessel will begin its maiden voyage for Spain, rounding South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope

Image: The Sleipnir semi-submersible vessel during LNG bunkering at sea. Photo: courtesy of Heerema Marine Contractors.

Dutch firm Heerema Marine Contractors is set to commence maiden voyage of its newest £1.1bn semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) Sleipnir.

Claimed to be the world’s largest and strongest SSCV built in Singapore, the Sleipnir vessel will begin its maiden voyage for about 45 days for Spain, rounding South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope.

The Sleipnir vessel has been designed to work on large offshore projects such as installing and removing jackets, topsides, deep-water foundations, moorings and other offshore structures, such as windmills.

Capable of accommodating 400 persons, the vessel features a pair of revolving cranes and is also touted as the world’s first of its kind with dual-fuel engines running on MGO and LNG, which reduces harmful emissions.

SSCV Sleipnir has undergone successful sea trials

The ship, which was constructed in Singapore and completed sea trials in June 2019, has undergone bunkering LNG approximately 12 miles (19.3km) off the coast of Indonesia.

Heerema CEO Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven said: “Not only is Sleipnir the world’s largest and strongest vessel, it is also first of its kind as far as sustainability goes. We are making offshore history.

“No other vessel has such numerous features. Our LED lights and shore power electricity are only a few examples of Heerema’s ambition in this area. Sustainability is an integral part of HMC’s identity, embedded in our daily work practices.

“We are very pleased to work together with Dutch Company Titan LNG, since it provided us with good solutions for bunkering, in Singapore as well as in Spain. The involvement of a second Dutch company, Anthony Veder, makes this maiden voyage extra special.”

Titan LNG chartered Coral Fraseri, which will be commercially managed by Anthony Veder, to again supply the Sleipnir vessel in the Mediterranean.

Anthony Veder CEO Jan Valkier said: “Shortly after adding Coral Fraseri to our fleet we have already mobilized her in the small scale LNG market, which underlines our strong position and commitment in supplying the maritime industry worldwide sustainable solutions for LNG as marine fuel.”