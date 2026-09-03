The Thialf conducted the heavy-lift work for the turbine foundations. Credit: Heerema.

Heerema Marine Contractors has finished installing 100 wind turbine foundations and two substation jackets for the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 offshore wind farms in Poland.

The Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 sites, which are being jointly developed by Equinor and Polenergia, will have a combined capacity of 1.44GW.

Heerema said that the offshore construction campaign lasted four months and made use of semi-submersible crane vessel the Thialf, alongside nearly 35 support vessels.

The company oversaw the placement of 100 monopiles, 100 transition pieces and two substation jackets.

Its work formed part of a complex programme involving coordination across several fabrication yards, marine contractors, ports and work fronts.

The project reached this milestone after several years of preparatory work by Equinor and Polenergia.

The Thialf, measuring more than 200m × 88m, conducted the heavy-lift work for the turbine foundations and substation supports.

Heerema Marine Contractors CEO Marcel de Nooijer said: “Bałtyk 2 and 3 will become an important source of renewable electricity for Poland, supporting both the country’s energy transition and long-term energy security. We are proud to have contributed our offshore expertise to a project of this scale.”

The completed monopiles reach up to 70m in length. Transition pieces, which are approximately 17m tall and weigh in at roughly 400t, were installed with most permanent equipment already fitted.

Jackets for the offshore substations each measure around 30m × 30m, stand 50m high and weigh around 3,500t.

In addition to the foundation installation, the broader construction effort included the laying of export cables, preparations for inter-array cable installation, seabed protection works and ongoing manufacturing of project components.

Onshore works, including infrastructure to connect the wind farms to Poland’s grid, are also in progress.

The port of Łeba has played a central role by supporting marine operations and serving as a base for further maintenance.

Once operational, the wind farms are expected to provide renewable electricity for more than two million households.

The first power from Bałtyk 2 and 3 is anticipated in 2027, with full commercial operations planned for 2028.

Heerema is scheduled to return to install further substation modules over the coming years.

In May 2026, SPIE Wind Connect was awarded a contract by Seaway7 to carry out termination and testing of 66kV inter-array cables at Bałtyk 2 and 3.