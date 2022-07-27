The work involves removing the RTM from the Enfield field, located approximately 52 km northwest of Exmouth in Western Australia

Heerema awarded decommissioning contract for Woodside’s Nganhurra Riser Turret Mooring. (Credit: Heerema)

Heerema Marine Contractors has been awarded a decommissioning contract by Woodside Energy that includes the integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and transport of the Nganhurra RTM.

Removal activities

The work involves removing the RTM from the Enfield field, located approximately 52 km northwest of Exmouth in Western Australia, by lifting the structure in one piece onto a barge and transporting the structure to Henderson or other suitable Australian port for dismantling and recycling or reuse.

Safe and sustainable decommissioning

Heerema has been decommissioning offshore infrastructure safely for over thirty years. It will draw on this expertise and its track record of complex lifting operations to ensure the RTM’s safe and environmentally sound recovery.

Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema’s Chief Commercial Officer: ‘We are proud to be Woodside Energy’s contractor of choice for removing the Nganhurra RTM. This contract represents our first decommissioning project in Australia, and although Heerema has a long history of safely and sustainably removing offshore structures from the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, we are very excited to continue our responsible decommissioning operations in Australian waters.’

‘Heerema is looking forward to taking an active role in Australia’s decommissioning ambitions. The removal and subsequent reuse or recycling of offshore infrastructure is an essential final step in the lifecycle of oil and gas infrastructure and aligns with our company values of responsibility, sustainability, and contributing to a circular society.’

Source: Company Press Release