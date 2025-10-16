OceanaGold has committed to a minimum exploration expenditure of $2.5m (A$3.84m) across the three gold projects within the first two years. Credit: Roman Bodnarchuk/Shutterstock.com.

Headwater Gold has signed a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of OceanaGold to explore three projects in Nevada, US.

The agreement allows OceanaGold to acquire up to 75% interest in Headwater’s TJ, Jake Creek and Hot Creek projects through staged exploration expenditures of up to $65m and the completion of pre-feasibility studies (PFS).

The TJ project is situated on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in the north-eastern part of Nevada, around 25km south-east of Jackpot town.

The Jake Creek project, fully owned by Headwater, comprises 189 unpatented lode mining claims on BLM land in Humboldt County.

It is positioned 65km north-west of Winnemucca and 8km east of Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge mine complex.

The Hot Creek project, also entirely owned by Headwater and royalty-free, comprises 52 unpatented mining claims in the Tuscarora District of Nevada.

OceanaGold has committed to a minimum exploration expenditure of $2.5m across the three projects within the first two years.

The company can earn up to a 65% interest by investing $25m each in both TJ and Jake Creek and $15m in the Hot Creek project.

Upon completing PFS for each project, OceanaGold has the opportunity to acquire an additional 10% stake in each project, bringing its total ownership to 75%.

Additionally, it will grant Headwater a 1% net smelter return royalty once the PFS is finalised.

As part of this collaboration, Headwater will take on the initial operation of the projects and earn a management fee of 10%.

Drill mobilisation for the TJ project has commenced following the execution of the agreement.

Headwater president and CEO Caleb Stroup said: “We are very excited to have executed the definitive agreement with OceanaGold, a strong technical and financial collaborator. The stage is now set for a series of exploration programmes on all three of these projects in 2025.

“Mobilisation for the TJ drilling programme has commenced and we are eagerly anticipating the kick-off of this high-priority drill test. TJ is interpreted to represent a robust, fully preserved epithermal system with multiple high-quality targets identified during our work last year, and the partner-funded drilling this year is designed to unlock the project’s full potential.”