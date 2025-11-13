Work on the EIA is underway. Credit: Haskoning.

Haskoning has been appointed to conduct the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind project, which aims to deliver up to 1.5GW of clean energy to the Celtic Sea as part of its initial 4.5GW development phase.

In June, Gwynt Glas was selected as a preferred bidder in Offshore Wind Leasing Round 5 and is making steady progress in its development stages.

The project has confirmed that Haskoning will undertake the complex EIA and Habitats Regulations Assessment, both essential for moving the project forward.

Gwynt Glas project director Mark Hazelton said: “Gwynt Glas is a transformative renewable energy project that will not only contribute to our energy security but also bring economic and social benefits to Wales, the South West region and the broader UK.

“The appointment of a lead EIA consultant is a major step forward in progressing the project and the work will help us carefully balance the environmental, economic and social factors of the project.”

Haskoning was appointed as lead EIA consultant after a competitive bidding process.

The company will be responsible for evaluating all potentially significant impacts to the natural, heritage, human and built environments throughout the entire lifespan of the project.

Haskoning’s work is vital in securing the development consent order needed for a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project in the UK, as well as the necessary licencing from Natural Resources Wales, since the project is located in Welsh waters.

The delivery of the EIA for Gwynt Glas is said to leverage Haskoning’s experience from previous offshore wind projects such as Dogger Bank.

To date, the company has assisted clients in gaining consent for projects totalling up to 18GW in wind energy.

The company also has a substantial pipeline of projects in the pre-consent phase, including the Morecambe and North Falls offshore windfarms.

Haskoning offshore wind global director Matthew Hunt said: “As one of the first large-scale floating offshore wind farm arrays to be delivered in the UK, Gwynt Glas promises to lay down an extremely significant benchmark for the future of clean energy.

“We are delighted to be part of the project and are very aware of the responsibility we and Gwynt Glas have to deliver a project that maximises the benefits to both the local area and wider region whilst also protecting natural resources and the environment.”

The Crown Estate’s Leasing Round 5 opportunity is projected to create up to 5,300 jobs during the initial construction phase, with additional employment opportunities anticipated in the longer term.

The project has already launched the ‘Destination Renewables’ education programme in partnership with Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, DP Energy, and EDF power solutions.

Work on the EIA is already underway and will form a key part of the overall application for the Gwynt Glas floating offshore wind project.