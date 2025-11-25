Haryana inaugurates biomass pellet plant in Rewari  

The minister described the project as an important step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a sustainable and energy-secure future. Credit: PIB Delhi.

The Indian state of Haryana has reached a key milestone in its clean energy journey with the inauguration of a 240 tonnes per day biomass pellet plant in the city of Rewari, by the Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

The Haryana biomass pellet plant clean energy initiative is poised to advance the state’s contribution to India’s renewable energy future while supporting rural livelihoods and farmer incomes.

Union Minister Joshi highlighted that the Government of India has recently introduced a comprehensive policy that mandates cofiring of biomass pellets or torrefied municipal solid waste (MSW) charcoal in all coal-based thermal power plants.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Under this new policy, thermal power stations across India must co-fire 5% biomass or MSW charcoal by weight while plants in the Delhi-NCR region are required to achieve a 7% blend.

For plants in the NCR, at least 50% of the biomass used will be sourced from local paddy residue and stubble.

This move is expected to secure sustainable supply chains and tackle the persistent issue of stubble burning.

Discussing the facility, Joshi shared that the new pellet plant will convert agricultural residues to manufacture biomass pellets for thermal power cofiring.

The Minister described the project as an important step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a sustainable and energy-secure future.

Reaffirming the centre’s commitment to Haryana, Joshi noted that infrastructure and clean fuel initiatives are transforming the state’s development trajectory.

He noted that India has nearly doubled its electricity generation capacity over the past decade and is now a power-exporting nation, with Haryana benefitting significantly from this progress.

Haryana currently has more than 12GW of existing capacity and is on course to reach 24GW in the coming years.

The state is also said to have achieved clean energy milestones, with over 2.8GW of renewable energy capacity installed, including about 2.4GW of solar power.

Over 200,000 households have applied under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with more than 45,000 homes already installing rooftop solar systems, enabling substantial savings through zero electricity bills.

On green hydrogen, Joshi underscored Haryana’s leadership with pioneering projects in Hisar, Panipat, and Jhajjar.

He noted that Haryana’s clean energy drive is backed by biomass potential exceeding 1,350MW and a growing waste-to-energy ecosystem totalling nearly 49MW across 26 units.